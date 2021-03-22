BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,103 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 580,683 while the total number of deaths is 16,558.
There were 36,869 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2%.
There are 603 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 23 since Sunday.
There are an estimated 27,341 active cases in Massachusetts.