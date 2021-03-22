HAVERHILL (CBS) – Flames ripped through a multi-family Haverhill home Monday afternoon while an 11-year-old boy was inside the building doing school work.
Flames broke out around noon in a multi-family home on Jackson Street.
Christina Sagldon said had gone down the street on a quick errand, and received a text message while she was out that her home was on fire.
“I came flying back,” she said.
Sagldon said her 11-year-old son Aaron was on the second floor. While doing his school work Aaron heard the fire alarm going off but didn't think anything of it because that sometimes happened in the building.
Soon he realized flames had broken out on the third floor, and he was able to safely escape.
“He’s shaken up,” said Christina Sagldon. “We are OK, but I’m just worried about our things. Now I have to buy all new stuff.”
Firefighters have not said the cause of the fire, but residents said it appeared to have started in the third floor kitchen and spread into the building's walls.
In total, nine residents from four units were displaced by the fire.