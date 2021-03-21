THE FORKS, Maine (CBS) – Emergency crews had to use heavy duty equipment to save an injured man who was pinned between large rocks that shifted while he was trying to take a picture following a hike Saturday in Maine.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. after two people finished a hike on the Mosquito Mountain Trail in The Forks.READ MORE: Officials Hope Federal Funds Will Pay For Repairs To Vermont-New Hampshire Bridge
Before getting in their car to leave, the pair climbed onto some large rocks to take a picture. The rocks had recently been moved there by heavy equipment.
When the pair got onto the rocks, a 30-year-old man from Bangor lost his balance and fell, which caused one of the rocks to shift.
When the rock shifted, the man’s arm and leg became pinned.READ MORE: Baker Defends Defends Massachusetts Reopening Plan And Vaccine Strategy For Teachers
The second person was unable to free her friend. She tried repeatedly to call 911, but there was no cell phone reception.
About an hour later, the woman got through to 911 dispatch and crews arrived by 4:15 p.m.
Rescuers used airbags to move and secure the large rock, and eventually free the man.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The Maine Warden Service said the man suffered a fractured arm and leg, head injury, and had become increasingly hypothermic. The man was taken to North Lights Hospital in Bangor by LifeFlight helicopter.