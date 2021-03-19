Brad Stevens To Indiana Rumors Shot Down As 'Social Media Gossip'There are a lot of rumors surrounding Brad Stevens and the Indiana head coaching vacancy, but those connected with the Celtics are chalking it up to online gossip.

Bill Belichick 'Excited' As Patriots Officially Announce Signings Of 10 PlayersThe Patriots have been on a free agent spending spree like never before, and on Friday, the team officially announced the signings of 10 players.

Report: Patriots Sign LB Raekwon McMillanThe team signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan on Friday, according to Mike Reiss.

Bruins' Next Two Games Postponed After Four More Players Enter COVID-19 ProtocolsThe Bruins' next two games have been postponed.

Marcus Smart Says The Celtics Aren't Having Fun This SeasonMarcus Smart says the Celtics are not playing like a team that is having fun on the court, and says it's up to them to turn a disappointing season around.