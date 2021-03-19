BOSTON (CBS) — The personal income tax filing deadline in Massachusetts has been pushed about a month, the state announced Friday. Taxpayers who received more than $8,000 in total gross income in the year 2020 must file a tax return electronically or send it postmarked by midnight May 17.
The move comes two days after the IRS announced the same delay.
The extension is automatic for all Massachusetts taxpayers.
Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the quickest refunds, the state said.