WESTPORT (CBS) – The CDC is changing its guidelines for safe distancing in schools based on a Harvard University study. It now says 3 feet of separation is enough.

The CDC guidelines give school districts a bit more leeway in welcoming students back into the classroom, but for some – space is still an issue.

“This is going to be a real challenge,” said Westport Superintendent Thomas Aubin.

Spacing is still a major barrier at the Westport Junior-Senior High School, where both student bodies share a building.

“As more students change from remote settings to in-person, we’re going to have some classes that we’ll have to move those classes and find another place for them, so that’s a challenge,” Aubin said. “The cafeteria is going to be very, very tough because of the six feet requirement when students are eating.”

Although the CDC is relaxing guidelines, it’s cautioning that the 3-foot social distancing guideline only applies when everyone is wearing a mask.

Middle schools across the state will be required to reopen by April 28, but Westport expects to welcome its junior-senior high school students back by April 12. Aubin said the school will space out its cafeteria, measure air quality and sanitize between classes.

“It’s a moving target. As the students come in, we’ll continue to accommodate them, but that may very well mean moving classrooms and teachers which is a challenge,” he said.