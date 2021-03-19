WORCESTER (CBS) — Nine high schools in Worcester will hold in-person graduations at Polar Park this year. The city’s mayor, city manager, and superintendent came together to make the announcement virtually on Friday.
Students and their families will be some of the first audiences at Polar Park.
Graduations for eight schools are scheduled between June 7 and 13, and one date has not been set yet.
More details about the ceremonies will be released later.