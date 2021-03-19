BOSTON (CBS) — Nelson Agholor wasted no time getting to New England after reaching a free agent deal with the Patriots. The wide receiver was at Gillette Stadium shortly after agreeing with the Pats, soaking in everything the franchise has to offer.
To say Agholor is excited to be a part of New England’s monster free agent class would be an understatement.READ MORE: Paul Pierce Says Lack Of Depth Has Been Celtics' Biggest Issue This Season
“It’s a beautiful feeling,” Agholor told Patriots.com when asked about being part of the Patriots’ spending spree this offseason. “I know that Coach Belichick and this staff and this organization had a plan in free agency. To be part of that means the world and I’m just excited to get to work.”
Agholor said the majesty of the New England Patriots hit him immediately upon walking into Gillette Stadium.READ MORE: Curt Schilling Moving Out Of Massachusetts, Because People Aren't Nice Enough
“It felt real. It felt amazing. When you walk in you realize why this place is so special as soon as you walk in. I’m psyched to be here,” he said. “It’s in your face. You get to see the history on the walls and the special players that have played here. Then you see all the championships, so it’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Agholor, who is coming off an eight-touchdown season for the Las Vegas Raiders, said he’s bringing an extreme love of the game to Foxboro.MORE NEWS: Patriots' Offensive Line An Incredibly Deep Unit Heading Into 2021 Season
“I love the game of football and I just love the family atmosphere of football,” he said. “That’s what is special about me. I’m here for the love of the game and the enjoyment of being able to do this.”