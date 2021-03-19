SHREWSBURY (CBS) — The deaths of a 49-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in a Shrewsbury are under investigation, the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced Friday. Police were called to a home on Ladyslipper Drive around 7:30 a.m.
Officers found the woman and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
While police were searching the home, they found the body of the 12-year-old daughter.
No identities have been released at this time. The DA's office said there are family members out of the country who need to be notified.
The is no threat to the public at this time, police said.