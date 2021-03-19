BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,887 new confirmed COVID cases and 43 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 576,022 while the total number of deaths is 16,469.
There were 106,772 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.01%.
There are 586 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, a decrease of six since Thursday.
There are an estimated 25,986 active cases in Massachusetts.