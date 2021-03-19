CANTON (CBS) – A Canton police officer struck a pedestrian while responding to a call for another pedestrian struck by a call on Friday.
Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz said the officer was responding to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car in the area of Washington and Dedham streets.
The officer had his lights and sirens on when he hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Pleasant and Washington streets. According to Berkowitz, the person darted between two cars. The person was conscious and alert when transported to the hospital.
The original pedestrian struck is expected to recover as well.
State police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office will investigate the accident.