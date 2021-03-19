BOSTON (CBS) — A day after Sean Kuraly tested positive for COVID-19, four more Bruins have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. As a result, the Bruins’ next two games have been postponed.
The team made the announcement on Friday afternoon, noting that Saturday’s game in Buffalo and Tuesday night’s home game vs. the Islanders have both been postponed.READ MORE: 9 Worcester High Schools To Hold Graduations At Polar Park
Head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Thursday that Kuraly was the lone positive test on the team, and the Bruins went forward with their game against the Sabres on Thursday evening.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package
The announcement stated that the Bruins expect to repoen their facilities on Wednesday, “pending test results in the coming days.”MORE NEWS: Mild, Above Average Temperatures Expected For Spring In New England
Tuesday’s game vs. the Islanders was supposed to be the first game with fans in attendance at TD Garden this season. They are scheduled to host the Islanders again on Thursday, March 25.