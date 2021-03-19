CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A Boston police officer has been arrested on drug charges.
Massachusetts State Police arrested Andrew Johnson, 51, of Chestnut Hill, on Friday in West Roxbury.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,887 New COVID Cases, 43 Additional Deaths
Prosecutors said Johnson was found with methamphetamine and amphetamine in January in Woodstock, New Hampshire. After his arrest in Massachusetts, Johnson was released so he could turn himself over to New Hampshire authorities.READ MORE: Over 1 Million Massachusetts Residents Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
According to iTeam sources, Johnson is a sergeant in Internal Affairs and has been on leave since earlier this year. Johnson has been with the Boston Police Department since 2002.MORE NEWS: Live Concerts Returning To Tanglewood This Summer
The Boston Police Department said its anti-corruption unit has opened an investigation into the incident.