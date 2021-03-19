BOSTON (CBS) – From dining out deals to huge Hot Wheels and a virtual magic show – we have something for everybody on this week’s To Do List.
DINE OUT BOSTON
Through the end of the month, keep an eye out for some awesome deals at some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts. Dine Out Boston is back, with participating restaurants offering prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner starting at just $15 a meal. This year, many are offering take out options, too.
https://www.bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston/
When: Through March 28
Where: Participating restaurants https://www.bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston
Cost: $15, $20, $25 for lunch; $28, $33, $38 for dinner
HUGE HOT WHEELS
Starting on Sunday, giant Hot Wheels are taking over Gillette Stadium. The drive-thru experience is family friendly and contactless. It includes a lineup of more than 50 Hot Wheels monster trucks and vehicles. Tickets are $45 per carload.
https://www.patriot-place.com/hot-wheels/
When: March 19 through April 18
Where: Gillette Stadium
Cost: $45 per vehicle
ICA REOPENS
The Institute of Contemporary Art is reopening to the public march 20t, and with it the debut of a new exhibition by artist Eva Lewitt. Admission to the ICA is free to anyone 18 and under. Timed entry tickets are required.
https://www.icaboston.org/visit
When: Reopening March 20
Where: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston
Cost: 18 and under Free, General Admission $15
VIRTUAL MAGIC SHOW
And, the American Repertory Theater is bringing magic to your home with the Conjurors’ Club, a live and interactive virtual magic show. Three different musicians will perform in the nightly shows, taking place now through April 11.
https://americanrepertorytheater.org
When: Through April 11th
Where: https://americanrepertorytheater.org/shows-events/the-conjurors-club/
Cost: Household tickets $58; Last minute ‘Rush’ tickets $40