BOSTON (CBS) – From dining out deals to huge Hot Wheels and a virtual magic show – we have something for everybody on this week’s To Do List.

DINE OUT BOSTON

Through the end of the month, keep an eye out for some awesome deals at some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts. Dine Out Boston is back, with participating restaurants offering prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner starting at just $15 a meal. This year, many are offering take out options, too.

https://www.bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston/

When: Through March 28

Where: Participating restaurants https://www.bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston

Cost: $15, $20, $25 for lunch; $28, $33, $38 for dinner

HUGE HOT WHEELS

Starting on Sunday, giant Hot Wheels are taking over Gillette Stadium. The drive-thru experience is family friendly and contactless. It includes a lineup of more than 50 Hot Wheels monster trucks and vehicles. Tickets are $45 per carload.

https://www.patriot-place.com/hot-wheels/

When: March 19 through April 18

Where: Gillette Stadium

Cost: $45 per vehicle

ICA REOPENS

The Institute of Contemporary Art is reopening to the public march 20t, and with it the debut of a new exhibition by artist Eva Lewitt. Admission to the ICA is free to anyone 18 and under. Timed entry tickets are required.

https://www.icaboston.org/visit

When: Reopening March 20

Where: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston

Cost: 18 and under Free, General Admission $15

VIRTUAL MAGIC SHOW

And, the American Repertory Theater is bringing magic to your home with the Conjurors’ Club, a live and interactive virtual magic show. Three different musicians will perform in the nightly shows, taking place now through April 11.

https://americanrepertorytheater.org

When: Through April 11th

Where: https://americanrepertorytheater.org/shows-events/the-conjurors-club/

Cost: Household tickets $58; Last minute ‘Rush’ tickets $40