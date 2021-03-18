BOSTON (CBS) — Ryan Izzo’s Patriots career has come to an end.
The Patriots are trading the tight end to Houston on Thursday, getting a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news.
The #Patriots are trading TE Ryan Izzo to the #Texans for a seventh-round pick in 2022, per source.
The departure of Izzo became somewhat of a necessity after the Patriots landed both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency. With two third-round draft picks from last year — Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene — still on the roster, Izzo wasn’t going to find a spot on the 2021 team.
The 25-year-old Izzo was a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by the Patriots in 2018 out of Florida State.
In two seasons, he’s caught 19 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown in 18 games played. He was on the field for 62 percent of the Patriots’ offense snaps last year.
The deal marks the second trade made between Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio, who worked under Belichick for 20 years before leaving to take the GM job of the Texans. The teams agreed on a trade involving Marcus Cannon over the weekend.