Patriots Trading Ryan Izzo To Houston For 7th-Round Draft PickRyan Izzo's Patriots career has come to an end.

Bruins-Sabres Game Still On -- For Now -- After Further Testing, Contact TracingThe Boston Bruins canceled their morning skate in Buffalo on Thursday due to a player being entered into the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Paul Pierce Not Surprised By LeBron's Red Sox Ownership: 'Fitting For Him To Continue To Own Boston'Paul Pierce and LeBron James had a nice little rivalry going for a while, though LeBron certainly got the better of The Truth in the latter stages of Pierce's career. Now, James has something else that Pierce wants.

Updated Look At Patriots' Draft Picks After Details Emerge From Marcus Cannon TradeThe Patriots officially announced last week's Marcus Cannon trade to the Houston Texans, and now we have an updated look at the team's draft picks in 2021.

'I Have All Four Of Those One Seeds Getting To The Elite Eight,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteGonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois come into the NCAA Tournament as the top seeds, but it's unlikely all four will make it to the Final Four.