Eduardo Rodriguez Named Red Sox' Opening Day StarterEduardo Rodriguez tossed a spring gem for the Red Sox on Wednesday, and a short time later, Alex Cora named him Boston's Opening Day starter.

Jonnu Smith Says Patriots Are Getting 'Most Versatile Tight End' In NFLJonnu Smith was the first big splash that Bill Belichick made when he dove head-first into the NFL free agency pool this offseason, and the tight end is eager to reward the Patriots for the hefty payday that they gave him.

Report: Patriots Pursued Wide Receiver A.J. Green, Who Ended Up With CardinalsThough veteran wide receiver A.J. Green ended up agreeing to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, that was only after the Patriots apparently made a push to sign him.

Report: J.C. Jackson Getting Second-Round Tender From PatriotsThe Patriots reportedly placed a second-round tender on J.C. Jackson, which could make the star corner an absolute steal for the 2021 season.

Patriots Could Be 'Wild Card' To Land Deshaun Watson, Per Latest RumorsDeshaun Watson's trade status remains a hot topic. And the Patriots have entered the chat.