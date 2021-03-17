BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy is going back to the Patriots.
The veteran linebacker is returning to New England, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Source: The #Patriots are bringing back LB Kyle Van Noy.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021
Van Noy himself technically broke that news himself with a tweet:
We backkkk!!! #patsnation #LFG #personal pic.twitter.com/wGoj5FTM4z
— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 18, 2021
Van Noy joined the Patriots midseason in 2016 in a trade. He played with the Patriots through 2019, winning a pair of Super Bowls on Bill Belichic’s defense, before leaving via free agency last year to play in Miami with Brian Flores, who was his coach in New England.
But the Dolphins released him after just the one season, and now Van Noy is returning to Foxboro.
Van Noy played in 14 games for Miami in 2020, starting 13 of them. He recorded 69 tackles with six sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defenses, and two fumble recoveries.
A second-round draft pick (40th overall) out of BYU by the Lions, Van Noy has 358 tackles, 23.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in his career.