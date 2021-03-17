Kyle Van Noy Returning To PatriotsKyle Van Noy is going back to the Patriots.

Cody Davis, With Help From His Son, Announces Return To Pats On 2-Year DealIn a video on his Twitter account, Davis enlisted his son, Kane Davis, who dressed in a Patriots uniform, to break the news about his return to New England.

Eduardo Rodriguez Named Red Sox' Opening Day StarterEduardo Rodriguez tossed a spring gem for the Red Sox on Wednesday, and a short time later, Alex Cora named him Boston's Opening Day starter.

Jonnu Smith Says Patriots Are Getting 'Most Versatile Tight End' In NFLJonnu Smith was the first big splash that Bill Belichick made when he dove head-first into the NFL free agency pool this offseason, and the tight end is eager to reward the Patriots for the hefty payday that they gave him.

Report: Patriots Pursued Wide Receiver A.J. Green, Who Ended Up With CardinalsThough veteran wide receiver A.J. Green ended up agreeing to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, that was only after the Patriots apparently made a push to sign him.