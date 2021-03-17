BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots free agent center David Andrews has listened to what New England has to offer. Now he’s going to test out the free agent market.
Andrews will officially become a free agent when the new league year kicks off at 4 p.m., signaling the start of NFL free agency. The Patriots have made a flurry of big money signings during the NFL's legal tampering period, but Andrews was not one of them.
Now the two-time Super Bowl champ will be able to field offers from any team in the league, and he'll do just that, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There should be no shortage of suitors for one of the best in the business, with the Miami Dolphins reportedly looking to steal Andrews away from its AFC East foe.
Andrews has spent all six of his NFL seasons in New England after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015.
Just because he will test the market doesn't mean Andrews' time with the Patriots is done. Bill Belichick usually lets his veteran players see what they could get elsewhere on the open market before deciding whether to match those offers or let the player go.
New England doesn’t have much at center should Andrews opt to skip town, with fellow center James Ferentz also an unrestricted free agent.