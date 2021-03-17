BROCKTON (CBS) – Investigators released a photo Wednesday of a “person of interest” wanted in connection with four arson fires and a burglary in Brockton overnight.

The first fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, destroying the old State House building at the Brockton Fairgrounds. Then, a brush fire was reported at the Junior-Senior High School on West Street.

Brockton Police were then called to a burglary at the Sears store in the Westgate Mall at 1:15 a.m. Moments later, there was a brush fire in D.W. Fields park.

A fourth fire was discovered later in the morning at Marciano Stadium. The State Fire Marshal’s office said an “item” was burned on the football field and damaged the artificial turf.

“The outside fires and the burglary are connected and investigators believe the Fairgrounds fire was most likely set by the same people,” Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal, said in a statement.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said police chased but failed to catch a suspect. He added there would be extra police patrols Wednesday night in the city and at all of the schools.

Authorities released this photo of the person they’re looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229, Brockton Police at 508-941-0200 or the Brockton Fire Department at 508 583-2933.

Developing: What’s left of the old State House building in Brockton is now being torn down @wbz https://t.co/cXDmJA7B5C pic.twitter.com/Kz0SyJWG3Q — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) March 17, 2021

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that helps solve the crimes.