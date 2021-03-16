BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill extending provisions that make it easier for Massachusetts residents to vote by mail.
Massachusetts Sec. of State William Galvin announced the changes on Tuesday. The "no-excuse" voting by mail will be available for elections through June 30.
The provisions were previously set to expire March 31.
Under the new law, towns can reschedule upcoming elections for later in the spring. That would allow communities to make new arrangements for polling places at schools where in-person learning is happening.
"I thank the Governor for signing this bill, so that town clerks can move forward with planning for their local elections," Galvin said in a statement. "It is my hope that the legislature will act as soon as possible on my proposal to make voting by mail an option for all future elections, so that voters, election officials, and campaigns can prepare accordingly for this fall's city elections."
Click here to download a vote by mail application for any upcoming elections.