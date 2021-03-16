BOSTON (CBS) – Last week, Massachusetts launched its COVID vaccine preregistration system. People are notified by text or email about openings at mass vaccination sites, and have 24 hours to respond.
A Brookline couple, who tried for weeks to get a vaccine, said the new system allowed them to book an appointment three days after registering.
Tom and Mary McManus said the process was easy, fast and convenient. "I logged on it took me what not even three minutes to go through the preregistration process," Mary McManus said. "I figured we'd hear like in a month or something, it was so easy to do."
They booked Tom’s appointment for next Tuesday.
More than 2.5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts and more than 946,000 people are fully vaccinated.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or preregister.