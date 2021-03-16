FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Looking to preserve your COVID vaccine card once you are fully vaccinated? Staples can help – for free.
The Framingham-based office supplies retailer is letting customers get their cards laminated free of charge until April 3.
"Staples is offering free lamination of COVID-19 vaccination cards for customers' safekeeping after they receive their second dose of the vaccine," a spokeswoman for Staples said. "The offer is valid at Staples stores nationwide now through April 3, 2021."
The coupon code is 81450 and the deal is in-store only. It should only be done after a second vaccine dose is marked on the card.
Click here to find a Staples store near you.