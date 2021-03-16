BOSTON (CBS) — Another Patriots reunion may be in the works down in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are reportedly interested in signing Patriots free agent running back James White.
The news, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday morning, comes as no real surprise. Tom Brady absolutely loved James White during their time together in New England, and the pass-catching back would fit in perfectly in Tampa Bay's offense. Leonard Fournette is a free agent — with the Patriots reportedly looking to steal him away from Brady and the Bucs — and White would be a net gain for Tampa if they could sign him this offseason.
White has been one of the NFL's best pass-catching running backs over his seven seasons with the Patriots, averaging 63 receptions and 557 yards per season from 2015-2019. He averaged 80 receptions and six receiving touchdowns in his final two seasons with Brady as his quarterback.
The 29-year-old took a step back last year with Cam Newton as his quarterback, with just 49 receptions and one touchdown over 14 games, adding 121 yards and two scores on the ground. It was a trying season for White, whose father was tragically killed in a car accident ahead of New England's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.
If the Bucs are able to sign White away from the Patriots, he’d reunite with Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the defending Super Bowl champs.