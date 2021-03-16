BOSTON (CBS) – Every Massachusetts resident will soon know when they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Charlie Baker announced his administration will release the full timeline for remaining groups on Wednesday morning.
President Joe Biden has challenged states to make the vaccine available to all adults by May 1. It is unclear if the state’s plan will match that timeline.
Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in MA’s vaccine plan. Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.
Thank you for making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort!
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 16, 2021
Last Friday, Massachusetts launched its COVID vaccine preregistration system. After signing up, people are notified by text or email about openings at mass vaccination sites, and have 24 hours to respond.
Massachusetts is currently in Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan. People who are eligible include residents over the age of 65, teachers, and people who live or work in low income or affordable senior housing.