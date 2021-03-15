CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ first move in free agency was to address the tight end position. The second move was to beef up the defensive line.

The Patriots agreed to a deal with free-agent nose tackle Davon Godchaux, according to Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year deal worth $16 million total, with $9 million guaranteed.

Godchaux, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2017 out of LSU. He played in just five games last season due to a biceps injury, after missing just one game in his first three seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Godchaux had 75 tackles in 2019, with two sacks, four tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits.

Godchaux reacted to the agreement on Twitter, saying, “Happy but never Satisfied!! More work to do!!!”

The agreement was announced shortly after the legal tampering period began in the NFL, and it cannot officially be signed until free agency opens on Wednesday.

