BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ first move in free agency was to address the tight end position. The second move was to beef up the defensive line.

The Patriots agreed to a deal with free-agent nose tackle Davon Godchaux, according to Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year deal worth $16 million total, with $9 million guaranteed.

Former Dolphins’ NT Davon Godchaux agrees with the Patriots on a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Godchaux, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2017 out of LSU. He played in just five games last season due to a biceps injury, after missing just one game in his first three seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Godchaux had 75 tackles in 2019, with two sacks, four tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits.

New England has stormed into free agency in an atypical Patriots way, spending big money on two big weaknesses – former Titans’ TE Jonnu “Easy 💰” Smith and former Dolphins’ NT Davon Godchaux. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Godchaux reacted to the agreement on Twitter, saying, “Happy but never Satisfied!! More work to do!!!”

Happy but never Satisfied!! More work to do!!! — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 15, 2021

The agreement was announced shortly after the legal tampering period began in the NFL, and it cannot officially be signed until free agency opens on Wednesday.