BOSTON (CBS) — Northeastern University’s commencement ceremonies will be held at Fenway Park this year, the school announced Monday. Graduates will be physically distanced and separated into morning and afternoon ceremonies in order to comply with coronavirus regulations.
The ceremonies are on May 8, rain or shine.
Total capacity at the park hasn't been determined yet, but the school hopes graduates will each be able to invite one guest.
All attendees will be required to fill out a health survey and form saying they've followed Massachusetts' COVID-19 guidelines.
Arrival times will be staggered for graduates to promote distancing as well.