WESTWOOD (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped another 6 cents in the last week to $2.75, and has now surged 28 cents in the past month, AAA Northeast said Monday.
And even though the state per-gallon average is now 38 cents higher than it was a year ago, it remains 11 cents lower than the current national average, AAA said.
Prices are expected to continue to increase, especially following the Energy Information Administration's latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and an increase in U.S. demand.
"With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead," AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire said.
