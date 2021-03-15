NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — The FBI is asking the public for help in the “suspicious disappearance” of a Nashua, New Hampshire mother who hasn’t been seen in more than a year. April Jean Bailey was last seen on the evening of Jan. 15, 2020 while taking the trash out outside her Lynn Street apartment.
The 37-year-old mother of three has ties to Boston and Glens Falls, New York.
“We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”
Bailey is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds and has long black hair and blue eyes. She was wearing slippers, black sweatpants and a big black jacket with fur around the hood when she disappeared.
Bailey is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds and has long black hair and blue eyes. She was wearing slippers, black sweatpants and a big black jacket with fur around the hood when she disappeared.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov
