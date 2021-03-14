LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy died in a fiery crash in Londonderry, according to police.
The crash happened Friday night. Officers who found the car engulfed in flames initially weren’t sure if anyone was inside. They confirmed there was one victim after firefighters extinguished the fire.
Police said Saturday the victim was from Londonderry. They have not released his name, and the crash remains under investigation.
