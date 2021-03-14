BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,508 new confirmed COVID cases and 30 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 568,616 while the total number of deaths is 16,311.
There were 90,244 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.67%.
There are 636 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of seven since Saturday. There are 169 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 26,459 active cases in Massachusetts.