BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a stabbing Saturday night at a bar steps away from Faneuil Hall. It happened at the Bell in Hand Tavern on Union Street just after 10 p.m.
Police said the 36-year-old Alex Brito of Randolph was being disruptive at the bar and when the bouncers him to leave the property he began swinging a knife and stabbed two men.
"The officers quickly made entry and observed the suspect violently struggling while two victims lay on the ground being tended to by other staff members. Officers were able to gain control of the suspect, placing him in custody and recovering a knife on scene," said a statement from police.
The victims were taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Brito was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and threats. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.