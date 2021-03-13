CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
QUINCY (CBS) — A Ring camera alerted a Quincy man to a fire in his house, helping him get out safely Saturday morning. Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson said the Springfield Street home is a total loss.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. and found fire blowing out of every door and window.

Two adults and three children are now displaced but no one was hurt, Jackson confirmed.

The fire department is investigating what caused the fight and how it was able to spread so quickly.

Strong winds also make the flames difficult to fire but crews prevented them from spreading to the neighboring homes.

