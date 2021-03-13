BOSTON (CBS) – World champion boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who began his career in Brockton and reigned as the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died on Saturday. He was 66.

According to his wife, Kay Hagler, the former boxer died at his New Hampshire home on Saturday. She confirmed the news on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler fan club page on Facebook.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” Kay Hagler wrote.

From 1973 to 1987, Hagler went 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. He successfully defended his middleweight championship belt 12 times before losing to “Sugar” Ray Leonard at Caesars Place in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987.

Still, his reign as the undisputed middleweight champion for six years and seven months is the second-longest run in the last century.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Hagler and his family moved to Brockton in the late 1960s. He is an inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

In a statement on Saturday, Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan paid his respects to the former boxing champion:

“The City of Brockton and the boxing world has suffered a devastating loss today with the passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the world. Marvelous Marvin will always be a champion from our “City of Champions” and he inspired civic pride in generations of Brocktonians. He will be remembered as the dominant Middleweight fighter of his era. His championship boxing matches captivated Brockton and the world and became instant classics. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hagler family. Rest In Peace Champ!”