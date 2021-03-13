BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Bruins player Jake DeBrusk is out due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Saturday morning. The 24-year-old forward won’t play in Saturday’s game.
UPDATE: Jake DeBrusk (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in today’s game. #NHLBruinsREAD MORE: PHOTOS: Boston Police Look To Identify Suspect After Churches, Catholic School Vandalized
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 13, 2021
DeBrusk played Thursday after being benched one game for lack of effort and scored his first goal in almost a month.
DeBrusk had just one score and four assists in 17 games before coach Bruce Cassidy sat him for Tuesday's game against the Islanders. Asked why, the coach didn't hold back, saying, "We just feel we're not getting the effort required."
The Bruins play the New York Rangers at 1 p.m. Saturday.