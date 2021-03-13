ABINGTON (CBS/AP) — A “extensive” brush fire burned 30 acres of land in Abington early Saturday. The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. near Hancock and Chestnut Streets.
The fire did not damage any homes and no injuries were reported. Firefighters stayed on the scene until 10 a.m.
The Rockland Fire Department said they assisted at the scene of the “extensive brush fire” as well as crews from Witman, Holbrook, and Avon.
AFD dispatched at 0123 to a large outside fire between Hancock/ Chestnut St.
AFD were joined by Whitman, Rockland, Holbrook, Avon Fire Depts. Ma. State 15.
30 acres in total were burned. No damage to any homes, No injuries were reported. All units were clear at 10:00 am. pic.twitter.com/npARENPeDz
— Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) March 13, 2021
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a warning for critical fire weather conditions across much of southern New England on Saturday, given the strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast. Under NOAA’s “red flag” warning, any fires that start could spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement. The warning was in place through 5 p.m. on Saturday.
In Connecticut, the red flag warning was issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. It was also issued for all of Rhode Island. In Massachusetts, the warning affected the eastern slopes of the Berkshires and eastward through the remainder of the state, including locations where a snow pack no longer exists.
