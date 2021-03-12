BOSTON (CBS) – Approximately 400 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will head to Washington D.C. on Sunday to provide public safety support in the region. The federally funded mission is expected to last for 10 weeks.
The deployment falls under Gov. Charlie Baker’s activation order on January 25, which made up to 700 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available for security and logistics in Washington D.C. Approximately 600 soldiers and airmen were deployed to the region and returned home on February 22.
The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said the mission will not interfere with the National Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies in Massachusetts.