Tom Brady Reportedly Signs Extension That Will Save Buccaneers $19 Million In Cap SpaceTom Brady has reportedly signed an extension with the Buccaneers, one that will keep the quarterback in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season.

Signing Cam Newton Shouldn't Rule Out Patriots Adding Another QBThe Patriots are bringing Cam Newton back for another shot in 2021, a move that surprised a lot of folks on Friday morning. But don't think the team is finished addressing the quarterback position this offseason.

Patriots Re-Signing Cam Newton To One-Year DealCam Newton is getting another shot in New England. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal.

Bill Belichick Gets A Buzzcut From Brandon King To Benefit Boston Children's HospitalBill Belichick is going to look a little different for a while, after the Patriots head coach got a buzzcut from New England linebacker Brandon King on Thursday. But the head coach took a lot off the top for a great cause.

Rob Gronkowski Pranks Tom Brady With The 'I'm Busy Challenge' On FaceTimeOnly a select number of individuals can reach Tom Brady at the push of a button. Rob Gronkowski is one of those people. He clearly does not take that responsible seriously.