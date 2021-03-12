BOSTON (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield have been given the OK by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to expand blackjack tables from three players to four and to bring back craps.
For blackjack, plexiglass dividers will still need to be in place to separate the dealer from the players and the players from one another.READ MORE: 'It's Going To Be A Very Good Summer': New Hampshire Eases COVID Restrictions For Travelers, Restaurants And Bars
Back for the first time since the pandemic began, craps will be limited to six players at a time. All dice will be sanitized after each shooter’s turn.READ MORE: Anyone Can Now Preregister For A COVID Vaccine Appointment In Massachusetts
Similar to blackjack, plexiglass dividers will separate the dealer from the players during a craps game and plexiglass dividers will separate players from each other. The casinos will also be required to display signs at each table that state “All bets must be placed before the dice are sent out.”
People who are not involved in the game will not be allowed to stand near the tables.MORE NEWS: President Biden's May 1 COVID Vaccine Directive Is 'Absolutely Achievable,' Gov. Baker Says
Capacity limits at both casinos will remain capped at 40-percent.