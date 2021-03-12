BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s outdoor dining program will start ahead of schedule. Mayor Marty Walsh announced that approved restaurants will be able to start seating patrons on some city streets and sidewalks starting March 22.
The program was supposed to begin on April 1, but Walsh said good weather has allowed for an earlier start date. The program will run through Dec. 1.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Expanded Credit Works And Why It Means More Money To Parents
“Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time,” Walsh said in a statement. “I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it.”
Love the announcement about Boston opening outdoor dining early on March 22. Somehow I doubt weather will be cooperative. But miracles do happen!
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) March 12, 2021READ MORE: Northampton School Committee Approves Confederate Flag Ban
So far, Boston has approved 215 restaurants for outdoor dining out of 434 applications received since December.
A list of restaurants participating in the program can be found at boston.gov/restaurant-supportMORE NEWS: 'He Deserves Another Shot': Patriots Fans Surprised, But Happy To See Cam Newton Return