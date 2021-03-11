BOSTON (CBS) – A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a crash on Route 1A in East Boston Wednesday night, police said Thursday.
There were at least two cars involved the crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. One of the cars was cut in half after it hit a utility pole.
Boston Police said the man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with what they described as "non-life threatening injuries." Their names have not been made public.
As many as 2,000 customers in the area lost power after the collision and both sides of Route 1A were shut down for hours.
The northbound lanes reopened early Thursday morning, but the southbound side remained closed.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.