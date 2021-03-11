BOSTON (CBS) — Only a select number of individuals can reach Tom Brady at the push of a button. Rob Gronkowski is one of those people.

He clearly does not take that responsible seriously.

That much was clear when Gronk decided to prank his pal Tom with the “I’m Busy Challenge.” That viral challenge, for the uninitiated, involves someone calling someone on FaceTime and then immediately telling that person, “I’m busy, can I call you back?”

It’s not exactly high-level comedy, but the results are usually funny.

Gronk decided to aim high with the celebrity factor for his call, dialing up the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The conversation was … confusing. Possibly for both parties.

Rob Gronkowski: Hey. Tom Brady: Hey! What are you doing? RG: Hey, I’m busy right now. Can I call you later? TB: What are you doing? RG: I’m busy right now. Can I call you later? TB: Yeah. Did I call you? RG: Yeah! You don’t remember? TB: No, you just called me. RG: No, no! You called me. TB: All right, I did call you. RG: Yeah yeah, I’ll just call you later. TB: I’m confused.

Gronk then dialed up his dad, who wasn’t quite as easily fooled as Brady.

Brady kept the act going, later commenting on Gronkowski’s Instagram post, “It was you that called me..right??? I’m confused.”

The viral trend isn’t particularly new, as it’s been around since late January. But considering Gronkowski and Brady were busy winning a Super Bowl, they’re clearly making up for some lost time.