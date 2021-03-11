BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will celebrate the work and dedication of first responders and frontline workers on Thursday night as they host the New York Rangers.
“First Responder And Frontline Worker Appreciation Night” will feature anthem singer Todd Angilly singing with the Chelsea Fire Department Color Guard and a “virtual puck drop” with Boston Police Department officers Eumir Pena and Zachary Crossen, along with K9 officer Stephen Doran and his dog, Sabre.
The Bruins will also be hosting a Zoom watch party for the Saugus Fire Department, which will be a part of the NESN game broadcast.
The Bruins are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss against the Islanders on Tuesday. They’re looking to rebound at home, where they are 6-2-1 this season.