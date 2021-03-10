RANDOLPH (CBS) – Instead of hosting proms, weddings and meetings, Lombardo’s in Randolph will soon host trials.
State officials said none of the courthouses in Norfolk County had enough space to safely hold jury trials. The large rooms at the function hall offered enough room for social distancing and safety measures.
The Trial Court signed a four-month lease for nearly $370,000.
There are similar agreements with the Eastfield Mall Cinemas in Hampden County and a Holiday Inn in Berkshire County. Officials are still looking for spaces in Barnstable and Suffolk Counties.