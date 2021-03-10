BOSTON (CBS) – Some Boston churches are helping to get more people vaccinated.
The Whittier Street Health Center will administer vaccines at seven churches in the city, starting Wednesday at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dorchester from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The mobile vaccination clinic will visit six more churches through March 22.
Each church will receive 150 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. In order to get vaccinated, you must meet the state’s criteria.
After applying first doses at the seven churches, Whittier Street Health Center’s vaccine van will travel to public housing developments and then return to the same churches to administer second doses in April.
