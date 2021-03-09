BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be without Tuukka Rask when they take on the Islanders on Long Island.

The goaltender was in apparent discomfort on Sunday while skating to the bench late in the 1-0 loss to New Jersey, and he wasn’t with the team for the morning skate prior to Tuesday night’s game.

In his place, Dan Vladar was on the ice. Jaroslav Halak is slated to start Tuesday’s game, with Vladar likely serving as the backup.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy: Tuukka Rask did not make the trip but is feeling better. Jaro Halak gets the start with Daniel Vladar backing up. Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch. Sean Kuraly returns to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/x03zC7D1Di — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2021

On Monday, head coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Rask was “a little uncomfortable” at the end of Sunday’s game but doesn’t expect the goaltender to be out for any extended period of time.

I took a look back at this … this caught my eye as well.

Watch Jack Hughes fall on him in front. It was Jersey's next forecheck that you see him hunching over.

🎥 @NESN pic.twitter.com/t2JKuywVl4 — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) March 8, 2021

The 33-year-old Rask is in the final year of his contract, which he signed back in 2013. He is 8-4-2with a .906 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average.

The 23-year-old Vladar replaced Rask on the NHL roster last summer, after Rask had to leave the NHL bubble. This season in AHL Providence, he he owns a .923 save percentage and 2.01 GAA.

With or without Rask, the Bruins have had trouble with the Islanders this year. Boston is 0-3 against the Islanders this season, losing 7-2 in their last meeting in mid-February.