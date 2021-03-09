SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Where can happiness be found in 2021? According to a new ranking, the answer for New Englanders is to head north.
South Burlington, Vermont came in sixth on WalletHub's ranking of "2021's Happiest Cities In America." Neighboring Burlington was not far behind at 15th.
Other New England placements on the list include Portland at 23, Nashua at 50 and Boston at 61. Boston does have one of the lowest suicide rates of the ranked cities, according to WalletHub.
South Burlington, which has a population of just under 20,000 people and is home to the Ben & Jerry’s headquarters, scored especially well in “highest adequate-sleep rate” and highest-sports participation rate. Burlington was No. 1 for fewest work hours.
Did you know that where you live can affect your #happiness? See the happiest cities here: https://t.co/XkhABYbTEb #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/BxtCzwvvN9
— WalletHub (@wallethub) March 8, 2021
The ranking took into account emotional and physical well-being, income and employment; and community and environment.
The ranking took into account emotional and physical well-being, income and employment; and community and environment.

Fremont, California was named the happiest city, followed by Bismark and Fargo in North Dakota; Madison, Wisconsin; and San Jose, California.
