Jameis Winston A 'Perfect Fit' With Patriots, According To PFFAfter a disappointing season out of Cam Newton, many Patriots fans are eager to move on to a new quarterback in 2021. This might not be what they had in mind, though.

Report: Patriots Won't Use Franchise Tag On Joe ThuneyThe New England Patriots spent a whole lot of money on Joe Thuney last year, using the franchise tag on the guard in order to retain him in 2020. They won't be doing the same in 2021.

One New Mock Draft Has The Patriots Getting An Electric Talent In The First RoundYou simply have to keep your head on a swivel during Mock Draft Season.

After Reacquiring Trent Brown, Patriots Have Some Options Along Offensive LineThe Patriots have reportedly reacquired Trent Brown, a massive addition to the team's offensive line. Adding a behemoth like Brown will give Bill Belichick plenty of options along the line in 2021.

Trent Brown Coming Back To Patriots In Trade With Raiders, Reports SayAccording to published reports Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to trade the offensive lineman to the Patriots.