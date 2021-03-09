BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,006 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 560,981 while the total number of deaths is 16,123.
There were 59,078 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.74%.
There are 704 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of 32 since Monday. There are 185 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 26,636 active cases in Massachusetts.