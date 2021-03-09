MALDEN (CBS) – The woman struck and killed by a car on Hunting Street in Malden Monday has been identified as 86-year-old Athena Hartwell.
The driver of the Toyota RAV4 that hit Hartwell, a 28-year-old Malden man, was cited for operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license. His name has not been released.
Hartwell, a resident of an elderly housing facility in Malden, was on the sidewalk when she was hit shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said the car crashed through the garage door of an auto body shop and traveled across the street before hitting Hartwell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to an area hospital.
The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, State Police and Malden Police.