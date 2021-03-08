BOSTON (CBS) – People receiving their COVID-19 vaccine are excited they’ll soon be able to spend time visiting family and friends without wearing a mask. “It will be good because I can actually see my family again,” said Ron Mountain of Gloucester.
“That will be great, looking forward to all of that, missed that all during the holidays,” said Regina BaldassaleREAD MORE: Offshore Wind Project Off Martha's Vineyard Nears Approval
Monday, the Centers for Disease Control announced fully vaccinated people can gather privately indoors without wearing masks or having to practice social distancing.
The CDC estimates that about nine percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, that’s roughly 30 million people.
“We believe these new recommendations are an important first step in our efforts to resume everyday activities in our communities,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.READ MORE: Parents Devastated By Crash That Killed 17-Year-Old Natick Boy
Fully vaccinated people can now also visit with unvaccinated people who are at low risk of COVID-19 without wearing a mask.
“You still have to use some caution. I think they balance that well,” said UMass Memorial Dr. Richard Ellison.
Dr. Ellison says people should pay close attention to the new CDC guidelines. He points out they recommend that fully vaccinated people only get together with one other family if that family is not vaccinated and to avoid large gatherings.MORE NEWS: Schools Across Massachusetts Prepare For Return To Class
“If there is five kids and everyone is gathering together there is going to be a concern with that,” said Dr. Ellison.