BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,281 new confirmed COVID cases and 41 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 559,083 while the total number of deaths is 16,085.
There were 96,578 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.66%.
There are 665 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 22 since Saturday. There are 174 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 27,320 active cases in Massachusetts.