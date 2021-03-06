WATCH New England Living 'Coastal Living': Lighthouse Dining, Decorating With Daylight, Seafood RecipePrivate dining inside the top of a lighthouse tower. Plus, award-winning chef Carl Dooley teaches us how to create a simple and elegant seafood dish. Our design experts offer up some tips on the latest home trends, from the many benefits of daylight, to open-concept living.

WATCH New England Living 'Foodie Living': Wine Tasting Club, Inside Stonewall Kitchen, Be A PitmasterRachel Holt visits a specialty foods store and kitchen in York, Maine serving up one of New England’s most iconic brands. Get an inside look at one of the most exclusive wine tasting clubs in the northeast.

WATCH New England Living 'Staycation Living': Craft Brewery, Bathroom Remodeling, Perfect PastaRachel Holt talks to the brothers behind one of New England’s fastest growing craft breweries; “Top 10 Best New Chef in America” Chef Douglass Williams teaches us how to make the perfect pasta; Meet the family behind one of New England’s largest collections of imported Italian stone; And how to transform your bathroom into a home oasis.