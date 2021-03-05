BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker has traveled out of Massachusetts following a death in the family.
The governor’s office said he left for Florida Thursday night to meet first lady Lauren Baker “to attend to family affairs.”
They will return to Massachusetts on Monday and his press secretary Sarah Finlaw said they will ”comply with all Massachusetts travel protocols.”
According to the state’s travel order, all visitors returning to Massachusetts must quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result given up to three days before returning.